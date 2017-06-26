版本:
2017年 6月 26日

BRIEF-GE's Current partnering with Sainsbury's for LED lighting

June 26 General Electric Co

* General Electric- Current is partnering with Sainsbury's to make it first grocery retailer in U.K. To power all its supermarkets entirely by LED lighting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
