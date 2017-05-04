版本:
BRIEF-Getty Realty announces Q1 revenue $24.3 million

May 4 Getty Realty Corp

* Getty Realty Corp. announces first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 adjusted FFO per share $0.41

* Q1 FFO per share $0.52

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted FFO per share $1.54 to $1.60

* Q1 revenue $24.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
