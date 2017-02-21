BRIEF-Getty Realty enters into amended, restated note purchase and guarantee agreement

Feb 21 Getty Realty Corp:
* Getty Realty Corp - on February 21, 2017, entered into an
amended and restated note purchase and guarantee agreement
* Getty Realty-agreement to amend existing senior unsecured
note purchase agreement with prudential insurance co of America,
its affiliates
* Getty Realty-pursuant to second amended and restated
agreement, issued $50 million of 4.75% series C guaranteed
senior notes due Feb 25, 2025 to Prudential
* Getty Realty Corp - company also entered into an amendment
to its credit agreement with bank syndicate
* Getty Realty-amendment to credit agreement to increase
required unencumbered asset value of all unencumbered eligible
properties from $200 million to $500 million
Source text: (bit.ly/2l58R2E)
