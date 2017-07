July 26 (Reuters) - Getty Realty Corp:

* Getty Realty Corp. announces second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 adjusted FFO per share $0.53

* Q2 FFO per share $0.57

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted FFO per share $1.54 to $1.60

* Getty Realty Corp says q2 net earnings, ffo and affo all include a benefit of $0.11 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: