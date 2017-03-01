版本:
BRIEF-Getty Realty q4 FFO per share $0.52

March 2 Getty Realty Corp

* Getty Realty Corp. Announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Q4 adjusted FFO per share $0.43

* Q4 FFO per share $0.52

* Sees fy 2017 adjusted FFO per share $1.54 to $1.60

* Q4 FFO per share view $0.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 FFO per share view $1.62 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
