BRIEF-Getty Realty signs deal to acquire 49 properties

June 27 Getty Realty Corp:

* Getty realty corp. Enters into definitive agreement to acquire 49 properties for $123 million

* Getty realty corp - company expects transaction to be immediately accretive to net earnings

* Getty realty corp - company plans to fund transaction through funds available under its credit agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
