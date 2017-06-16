版本:
BRIEF-Gevo announces stockholder vote to clear way for Whitebox debt exchange

June 16 Gevo Inc

* Gevo announces stockholder vote to clear way for Whitebox debt exchange

* Approved potential issuance of more than 19.99% of Gevo's outstanding common stock

* Exchange is expected to close on June 20, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
