BRIEF-Gevo reports Q4 adj. loss per share $1.14

March 29 Gevo Inc
* Gevo reports fourth quarter 2016 financial results
* Q4 adjusted non-GAAP loss per share $1.14
* Q4 loss per share $0.33
* Q4 revenue $5.8 million versus $7.3 million
* Gevo - produced approximately 190,000 gallons of
isobutanol during quarter at Gevo's isobutanol production
facility located in Luverne, Minnesota
* Gevo Inc - Gevo expects to achieve a cash EBITDA loss of
between $18.0-$20.0 million for fiscal year ending December 31,
2017
* Gevo Inc - expects to produce approximately 500,000
gallons of isobutanol during 2017
* Gevo Inc says estimates that its maximum annual isobutanol
production capacity at agri-energy facility to be currently over
1 million gallons per year
