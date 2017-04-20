BRIEF-Gevo says enters into exchange agreement with Whitebox

April 20 Gevo Inc

* Gevo enters into exchange agreement with whitebox

* Gevo - wb gevo, ltd. Holder of co's issued and outstanding senior secured convertible notes, due june 23, 2017,co entered exchange and purchase agreement

* Gevo - whitebox agreed to exchange all $16.5 million of existing 2017 notes for co's newly created 12.0% senior secured convertible notes due 2020

* Gevo inc - 2020 notes will mature on march 15, 2020

* Gevo inc - 2020 notes will mature on march 15, 2020

* Gevo inc - 2020 notes will accrue interest at 12% per annum, with 10% payable in cash and 2% payable as payment in kind ("pik") interest