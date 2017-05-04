版本:
BRIEF-Gevo signs definitive supply agreement with HCS Holding

May 4 Gevo Inc:

* Gevo signs definitive supply agreement with HCS Holding for commercial supply of renewable isooctane

* Gevo Inc- entered into a supply agreement with HCS Holding gmbh to supply renewable isooctane under a five-year offtake agreement

* Gevo Inc- in first phase commencing in May 2017, HCS to purchase isooctane produced at co's demonstration hydrocarbon plant located in silsbee, texas

* Gevo Inc - Haltermann Carless, a subsidiary of HCS is expected to be direct customer with Gevo under supply agreement

* Gevo Inc- first phase of HCS deal would continue until completion of Gevo'S first large-scale commercial hydrocarbon plant Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
