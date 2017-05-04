BRIEF-Gevo signs definitive supply agreement with HCS Holding

METALS-Copper flat as strong dollar holds sway
SYDNEY, June 21 London copper was trading flat in early Asian trade on Wednesday, capped by a stronger dollar that pushed prices lower overnight.
May 4 Gevo Inc:
* Gevo signs definitive supply agreement with HCS Holding for commercial supply of renewable isooctane
* Gevo Inc- entered into a supply agreement with HCS Holding gmbh to supply renewable isooctane under a five-year offtake agreement
* Gevo Inc- in first phase commencing in May 2017, HCS to purchase isooctane produced at co's demonstration hydrocarbon plant located in silsbee, texas
* Gevo Inc - Haltermann Carless, a subsidiary of HCS is expected to be direct customer with Gevo under supply agreement
* Gevo Inc- first phase of HCS deal would continue until completion of Gevo'S first large-scale commercial hydrocarbon plant Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 21 Australia's Woodside Petroleum said on Wednesday that Senegal's energy minister had issued an order confirming the company's "participation" in an oil project in the west African nation.
June 20 Billionaire Eddie Lampert-controlled Sears Canada Inc is preparing to seek court protection against creditors in the coming weeks, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.