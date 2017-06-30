FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-GFM Resources ‍entered into debt forgiveness agreement with Compañía Minera Autlán, S.A.B. De C.V.​
2017年6月30日 / 晚上8点19分 / 1 天前

BRIEF-GFM Resources ‍entered into debt forgiveness agreement with Compañía Minera Autlán, S.A.B. De C.V.​

1 分钟阅读

June 30 (Reuters) - GFM Resources Ltd

* GFM Resources Ltd - ‍has entered into a debt forgiveness agreement with its majority shareholder, compañía minera autlán, s.a.b. De c.v.​

* GFM Resources Ltd - ‍metallorum has agreed to purchase 16.4 million common shares owned by autlan in a private transaction at $0.0161 per common share​

* Gfm Resources - as per forgiveness agreement, autlan forgives an aggregate of $1.7 million, including debt of corporation's mexican subsidiary

* Gfm Resources Ltd - there are no further financial obligations from corporation to autlan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

