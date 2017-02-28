BRIEF-Gibraltar Industries acquires Package Concierge Inc

Feb 28 Gibraltar Industries Inc

* Gibraltar acquires Package Concierge Inc to accelerate presence in rapidly growing package delivery locker market

* Gibraltar Industries Inc - deal for $20 million in an all-cash transaction

* Says acquisition is expected to be accretive beginning in 2018 following integration and growth investments in 2017

* Gibraltar Industries Inc - acquisition is expected to be accretive beginning in 2018 following integration and growth investments in 2017