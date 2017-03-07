版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 8日 星期三 06:50 BJT

BRIEF-Gibson Energy qtrly loss per share from continuing operations $0.36

March 7 Gibson Energy:

* Gibsons reports financial results for 2016

* "Decided to maintain our current dividend level"

* "We are confident in our positive outlook for continued cash flow growth in 2017 and beyond"

* Qtrly loss per share from continuing operations $0.36

* Qtrly revenue $1.4 million versus $1.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
