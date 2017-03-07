BRIEF-Gibson Energy qtrly loss per share from continuing operations $0.36

BRIEF-Buffalo Wild Wings comments on ISS report
* If shareholders follow ISS' recommendation, there will be only 1 independent director on co's board who served for longer than 8 months
March 7 Gibson Energy:
* Gibsons reports financial results for 2016
* "Decided to maintain our current dividend level"
* "We are confident in our positive outlook for continued cash flow growth in 2017 and beyond"
* Qtrly loss per share from continuing operations $0.36
* Qtrly revenue $1.4 million versus $1.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Praxair Inc. confirms agreement in principle regarding a business combination agreement with Linde AG subject to board approvals of both parties
* Board authorized redemption 2.5 million outstanding shares of its 8.75% series a cumulative redeemable perpetual preferred stock