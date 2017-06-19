版本:
BRIEF-Gibsons announces change to board of directors

June 19 Gibson Energy Inc

* Gibsons announces change to board of directors

* Gibson Energy Inc says announced that incoming president and chief executive officer, Steve Spaulding, has been appointed to board of directors

* Gibson Energy -Former president and CEO, Stewart Hanlon, has stepped down from board, effective today, as part of company's leadership succession Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
