2017年 3月 9日

BRIEF-Gibsons announces pricing of senior unsecured notes

March 9 Gibson Energy Inc

* Gibsons announces pricing of senior unsecured notes

* Gibson Energy-to issue & sell C$350 million aggregate principal amount of 5.25%, senior unsecured notes due July 15,2024 on exempt private placement basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
