BRIEF-Gibsons reports qtrly loss per share $0.07

BRIEF-Summit Industrial Income REIT announces $60 mln bought deal equity offering
May 8 Gibson Energy Inc
* Gibsons reports financial results for first quarter 2017 and pending retirement of CEO
* Says announces pending retirement of its president and Chief Executive Officer, Stewart Hanlon
* Gibson Energy Inc says board commenced a search and hopes to be in a position to announce new president and CEO in near term
* Gibson Energy - Qtrly loss per share $0.07
* Gibson Energy Inc says Hanlon will continue in his current role until his successor has joined Gibsons
* Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals - on June 14, 2017, tetraphase pharmaceuticals, Patheon UK Ltd and certain of its affiliates entered into master manufacturing services agreement
* Premier Diversified Holdings Inc closes $270k private placement