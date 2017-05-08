BRIEF-Gibsons reports qtrly loss per share $0.07

May 8 Gibson Energy Inc

* Gibsons reports financial results for first quarter 2017 and pending retirement of CEO

* Says announces pending retirement of its president and Chief Executive Officer, Stewart Hanlon

* Gibson Energy Inc says board commenced a search and hopes to be in a position to announce new president and CEO in near term

* Gibson Energy - Qtrly loss per share $0.07

* Gibson Energy Inc says Hanlon will continue in his current role until his successor has joined Gibsons