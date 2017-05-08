版本:
BRIEF-GigaMedia qtrly loss per share $0.07

May 8 Giga Media Ltd

* Gigamedia announces first-quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 revenue rose 72 percent to $4.1 million

* Giga media ltd - qtrly loss per share $ 0.07

* Giga media ltd - "this year, we will keep looking for more female-oriented games" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
