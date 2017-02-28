BRIEF-Gildan Activewear announces plan to buy back shares through private agreements

Feb 28 Gildan Activewear Inc

* Gildan Activewear announces plan to buy back shares through private agreements

* Gildan Activewear Inc - to purchase for cancellation up to 877,000 of shares pursuant to one or more private agreements between co, third‐party seller

* Gildan Activewear Inc - purchases will form part of Gildan's normal course issuer bid for up to 11.5 million shares announced on February 23, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: