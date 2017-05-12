版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 12日 星期五 18:20 BJT

BRIEF-Gilder, Gagnon, Howe & Co reports 10.98 pct passive stake in Mulesoft as of April 28

May 12 Mulesoft Inc

* Gilder, Gagnon, Howe & Co reports 10.98 pct passive stake in Mulesoft Inc as of April 28 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2pF4Tzz) Further company coverage:
