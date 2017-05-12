版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 12日 星期五 18:22 BJT

BRIEF-Gilder, Gagnon, Howe & Co reports 12.03 pct passive stake in Okta inc as on April 28

May 12 Okta Inc

* Gilder, Gagnon, Howe & Co. LLC reports 12.03 percent passive stake in Okta Inc as on April 28, 2017 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2pF8wFp) Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐