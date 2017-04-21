BRIEF-Gilead announces results from 2 Phase 2 studies evaluating Harvoni tablets in chronic hepatitis C infected patient populations

BRIEF-IBC conference success IHT refinance two hotel properties and accepts offer to sell hotel
* IBC conference success; IHT refinance two hotel properties and accepts offer to sell hotel Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 21 Gilead Sciences Inc:
* Results from 2 Phase 2 studies evaluating Harvoni tablets in chronic hepatitis C infected patient populations
* Studies demonstrated HCV cure rates of 99 percent in children aged 6 to 11 years, and 100 percent in adult patients co-infected with HCV and HBV
* In Karen Murray led study, 1 treatment-naïve genotype 1 patient relapsed; other patients achieved SVR12, primary efficacy endpoint
* In Chun-Jen Liu led study, 3 patients had serious adverse events that were not considered to be drug-related
* Most common adverse events reported from Chun-Jen Liu led study were headache, upper respiratory infection, fatigue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* IBC conference success; IHT refinance two hotel properties and accepts offer to sell hotel Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Initiated a search to identify a candidate to succeed Roger Woeller as chief executive officer of Blumetric
* Announces pricing of $50 million of 5.75 pct convertible notes due 2022