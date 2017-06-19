版本:
BRIEF-Gilead receives approval in Canada for Vemlidy for treatment of chronic hepatitis b virus infection

June 19 Gilead Sciences Inc

* Gilead receives approval in Canada for Vemlidy™ (tenofovir alafenamide) for the treatment of chronic hepatitis b virus infection

* Gilead Sciences Inc - Health Canada has granted a notice of compliance for vemlidy 25mg tablets

* Gilead Sciences - patients in vemlidy arm also experienced numerically higher rates of normalization of blood serum alanine aminotransferase (alt) levels

* Gilead Sciences Inc - study 108, study 110 met their primary endpoint of non-inferiority to viread Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
