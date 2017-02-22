版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 23日 星期四 00:46 BJT

BRIEF-Gilead Sciences Canada says Ontario to list Epclusa on public drug plan to treat all six genotypes of chronic Hepatitis C infection

Feb 22 Gilead Sciences Canada

* Gilead Sciences Canada- effective feb 28, ontario to list epclusa on public drug plan to treat all six genotypes of chronic hepatitis c infection Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
