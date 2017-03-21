版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 22日 星期三 04:09 BJT

BRIEF-Gilead Sciences lists EPCLUSA on public drug plan to treat chronic hepatitis C infection

March 21 Gilead Sciences Inc -

* British Columbia lists EPCLUSA on public drug plan to treat all six genotypes of chronic hepatitis C infection Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
