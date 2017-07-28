FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Gilead Sciences says European Commission grants marketing authorization for Vosevi
2017年7月28日 / 下午3点59分 / 15 小时前

BRIEF-Gilead Sciences says European Commission grants marketing authorization for Vosevi

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 28 (Reuters) - Gilead Sciences Inc:

* European Commission grants marketing authorization for Gilead’s Vosevi® (sofosbuvir/velpatasvir/voxilaprevir) for the treatment of all genotypes of chronic hepatitis C

* Vosevi was authorized as a 12-week treatment regimen for patients with any genotype of chronic hepatitis C virus infection

* Also announced an extension of marketing authorization for Harvoni (ledipasvir 90mg/sofosbuvir 400mg)

* Indication for Harvoni extended to include treatment of chronic HCV genotype 1, 3, 4, 5, 6 infection in adolescents aged 12 to < 18 yrs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

