版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 7日 星期三 07:13 BJT

BRIEF-Glacier Bancorp reports acquisition of Columbine Capital

June 6 Glacier Bancorp Inc:

* Glacier Bancorp, Inc. announces acquisition of Columbine Capital Corp in Buena Vista, Colorado

* Boards of Glacier and Columbine unanimously approved transaction

* Deal provides for payment to columbine shareholders of total of $15.7 million in cash, 1,717,229 shares of Glacier common stock

* Glacier Bancorp Inc- upon closin Collegiate Peaks Bank to be merged into Glacier Bank, operate as separate banking division under existing name and team

* Definitive agreement to acquire Columbine Capital Corp, the bank holding company for Collegiate Peaks Bank Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐