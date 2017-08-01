FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Gladstone Commercial Corp announces $51.4 mln office portfolio acquisition in Orlando, Fl
2017年8月1日 / 下午1点49分 / 2 天前

BRIEF-Gladstone Commercial Corp announces $51.4 mln office portfolio acquisition in Orlando, Fl

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Gladstone Commercial Corp

* Gladstone Commercial Corporation announces $51.4 million office portfolio acquisition in Orlando, Fl

* Gladstone Commercial Corp - ‍Gladstone financed transaction with a fixed-rate mortgage at a 3.89% interest rate​

* Gladstone Commercial - Portfolio is 72% leased to ADP LLC, unit of Automatic Data Processing Inc, through September 2027

* Gladstone Commercial Corp - ‍It completed the acquisition of office portfolio​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

