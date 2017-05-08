版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 9日 星期二 04:20 BJT

BRIEF-Gladstone Investment Corporation announces common stock offering

May 8 Gladstone Investment Corp:

* Gladstone investment corporation announces common stock offering

* Gladstone investment corp- intends to use net proceeds from this offering to repay outstanding borrowings under its revolving credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐