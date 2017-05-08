BRIEF-Gladstone Investment NAV per share of common stock outstanding as of March 31, May 8, 2017 is estimated to be between $9.93-$9.97

BRIEF-Summit Industrial Income REIT announces $60 mln bought deal equity offering
* Summit Industrial Income REIT announces $60 million bought deal equity offering
May 8 Gladstone Investment Corp:
* Gladstone Investment - NAV per share of common stock outstanding as of march 31, 2017 and may 8, 2017 is estimated to be between $9.93 and $9.97 Source text (bit.ly/2pe2ala) Further company coverage:
* Summit Industrial Income REIT announces $60 million bought deal equity offering
* Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals - on June 14, 2017, tetraphase pharmaceuticals, Patheon UK Ltd and certain of its affiliates entered into master manufacturing services agreement
* Premier Diversified Holdings Inc closes $270k private placement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: