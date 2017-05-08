版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 9日 星期二

BRIEF-Gladstone Investment NAV per share of common stock outstanding as of March 31, May 8, 2017 is estimated to be between $9.93-$9.97

May 8 Gladstone Investment Corp:

* Gladstone Investment - NAV per share of common stock outstanding as of march 31, 2017 and may 8, 2017 is estimated to be between $9.93 and $9.97 Source text (bit.ly/2pe2ala) Further company coverage:
