2017年 3月 8日

BRIEF-Gladstone Land announces common stock offering

March 7 Gladstone Land Corp:

* Gladstone Land Corporation announces common stock offering

* Says offering 1.40 million common shares

* Gladstone Land Corp - company intends to use net proceeds from this offering to repay existing indebtedness, fund future property acquisitions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
