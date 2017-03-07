BRIEF-Gladstone Land announces common stock offering

BRIEF-Buffalo Wild Wings comments on ISS report
* If shareholders follow ISS' recommendation, there will be only 1 independent director on co's board who served for longer than 8 months
March 7 Gladstone Land Corp:
* Gladstone Land Corporation announces common stock offering
* Says offering 1.40 million common shares
* Gladstone Land Corp - company intends to use net proceeds from this offering to repay existing indebtedness, fund future property acquisitions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Praxair Inc. confirms agreement in principle regarding a business combination agreement with Linde AG subject to board approvals of both parties
* Board authorized redemption 2.5 million outstanding shares of its 8.75% series a cumulative redeemable perpetual preferred stock