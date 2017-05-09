版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 10日 星期三 05:33 BJT

BRIEF-Gladstone Land announces Q1 adjusted FFO per share $0.14

May 9 Gladstone Land Corp

* Gladstone Land announces first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 adjusted FFO per share $0.14 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
