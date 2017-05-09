版本:
2017年 5月 10日

BRIEF-Gladstone Land Corp reports qtrly total operating revenues $ 5.8 million

May 9 Gladstone Land Corp

* Gladstone Land Corp - Qtrly total operating revenues $5.8 million versus $4.9 million; diluted CFFO per weighted-average total share $0.14 Source text: [bit.ly/2pZBcwu] Further company coverage:
