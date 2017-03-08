版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 8日 星期三 23:13 BJT

BRIEF-Gladstone Land Corp says public offering of 1.68 mln shares priced at $11.35/share

March 8 Gladstone Land Corp

* Gladstone Land Corporation announces pricing of common stock offering

* Says public offering of 1.68 million common shares priced at $11.35 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐