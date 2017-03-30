版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 31日 星期五 05:38 BJT

BRIEF-Gladstone Land files for mixed shelf of up to $300 mln - SEC filing

March 30 Gladstone Land Corp

* Files for mixed shelf of up to $300 million - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2mU5sbZ) Further company coverage:
