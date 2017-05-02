版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 3日 星期三 05:16 BJT

BRIEF-Gladstone Commercial Corp reports results for Q1 ended March 31

May 2 Gladstone Commercial Corp

* Gladstone Commercial Corporation reports results for the first q uarter ended March 31, 2017

* Q1 core FFO per share $0.38 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐