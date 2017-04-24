版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2017年 4月 24日 星期一 13:08 BJT

BRIEF-Glarner Kantonalbank Q1 net income up 27 pct at CHF 4.9 million

April 24 Glarner Kantonalbank:

* Q1 operating income rose 11 pct and net income increased 27 pct to 4.9 million Swiss francs ($4.92 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9963 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
