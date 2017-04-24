BRIEF-Glarner Kantonalbank Q1 net income up 27 pct at CHF 4.9 million

BRIEF-Aevis Victoria tenders shares into Biotelemetry's revised takeover offer for Lifewatch
* TENDERS SHARES INTO BIOTELEMETRY'S REVISED TAKEOVER OFFER FOR LIFEWATCH LTD
April 24 Glarner Kantonalbank:
* Q1 operating income rose 11 pct and net income increased 27 pct to 4.9 million Swiss francs ($4.92 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9963 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* WILL DELIVER A TOTAL OF FIVE SORTER SYSTEMS TO A LEADING EXPRESS AND PARCEL DELIVERY SERVICE IN NORTH AMERICA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
