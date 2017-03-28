版本:
BRIEF-Glass Lewis & Co have recommended that Tio shareholders approve proposed plan of arrangement with PayPal

March 28 Paypal Holdings Inc

* Tio Networks-Institutional shareholder services, Glass Lewis & Co have recommended that tio shareholders approve proposed plan of arrangement with PayPal

* Tio networks corp - ISS, Glass Lewis have both indicated arrangement is in "best interests" of Tio shareholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
