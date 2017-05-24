版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 24日 星期三 21:06 BJT

BRIEF-Glass Lewis supports election of Mark Ravich to Rockwell Medical board

May 24 Rockwell Medical Inc

* Glass Lewis supports election of Mark H. Ravich to Rockwell Medical Inc board

* Richmond Brothers - Glass Lewis recommended that Rockwell shareholders vote on blue proxy card to elect nominee Mark Ravich to board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
