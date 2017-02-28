BRIEF-Glassbridge Enterprises Inc says on Feb 17, jury in a patent infringement case brought by Ioengine against co in United States District Court

Feb 28 Glassbridge Enterprises Inc

* Glassbridge Enterprises Inc says on Feb 17, jury in a patent infringement case brought by Ioengine against co in United States District Court

* Glassbridge Enterprises Inc - "jury determined that we had infringed alleged claims, that patent claims asserted against us were not invalid"

* Glassbridge Enterprises Inc - jury awarded Ioengine Llc $11.0 million in damages - SEC filing

* Glassbridge Enterprises Inc - "jury determined that there was insufficient evidence to support plaintiff's allegation of willful infringement"

* Glassbridge Enterprises Inc - do not expect verdict to impact "ability" to conduct business or to have any impact on future revenues