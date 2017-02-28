BRIEF-Glassbridge Enterprises Inc says on Feb 17, jury in a patent infringement case brought by Ioengine against co in United States District Court

Feb 28 Glassbridge Enterprises Inc
* Glassbridge Enterprises Inc says on Feb 17, jury in a
patent infringement case brought by Ioengine against co in
United States District Court
* Glassbridge Enterprises Inc - "jury determined that we had
infringed alleged claims, that patent claims asserted against us
were not invalid"
* Glassbridge Enterprises Inc - jury awarded Ioengine Llc
$11.0 million in damages - SEC filing
* Glassbridge Enterprises Inc - "jury determined that there
was insufficient evidence to support plaintiff's allegation of
willful infringement"
* Glassbridge Enterprises Inc - do not expect verdict to
impact "ability" to conduct business or to have any impact on
future revenues
Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2lRs6hB)
Further company coverage: