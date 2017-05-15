BRIEF-GlassBridge Q1 loss per share $1.41 from continuing operations

MOVES- Goldman Sachs, Baird, Deutsche Bank
June 20 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
May 15 Glassbridge Enterprises Inc
* Glassbridge reports first quarter 2017 financial results, anticipates readiness to manage client assets in q2
* Q1 loss per share $1.41 from continuing operations
* Q1 revenue fell 10.3 percent to $9.6 million
* Glassbridge enterprises - "continue to evaluate strategic alternatives to create stockholder value including transactions additive to our core strategy"
* Glassbridge enterprises inc - "expect to be in a position to manage client assets beginning june 1, 2017" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 20 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
* Stockholders have elected Camillo Martino and J. Daniel McCranie to Company's Board of Directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LOS ANGELES, June 20 Man buns, cornrows or bleached blond hair? Barbie's longtime boyfriend Ken is getting a makeover with new hair styles, a range of body types, a hip wardrobe and skin tones for every ethnicity.