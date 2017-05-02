BRIEF-Glatfelter reports Q1 earnings per share $0.26

May 2 P H Glatfelter Co:

* Glatfelter reports first quarter 2017 earnings

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.39

* Q1 earnings per share $0.26

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Consolidated net sales totaled $390.7 million and $402.2 million for three months ended March 31, 2017 and 2016, respectively.

* Composite fibers' shipping volumes in Q2 of 2017 are expected to be approximately 5pct higher than Q1.

* Specialty papers' shipping volumes in Q2 are expected to be slightly below Q1 of 2017.

* Consolidated capital expenditures are expected to total between $125 million and $140 million for 2017.