版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 24日 星期五 01:56 BJT

BRIEF-GLATFELTER SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.13 PER SHARE

Feb 23 P H Glatfelter Co:

* GLATFELTER INCREASES DIVIDEND BY 4%

* SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.13PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐