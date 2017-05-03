版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 3日 星期三

BRIEF-Glaukos completes patient enrollment in phase ii clinical trial for idose™ travoprost intraocular implant

May 3 Glaukos Corp:

* Glaukos completes patient enrollment in phase ii clinical trial for idose™ travoprost intraocular implant in glaucoma patients

* Glaukos corp- topline readout expected later in 2017 for study Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
