版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 13日 星期四 05:08 BJT

BRIEF-Glaukos Corp-pursuant to terms of purchase agreement with Dose Medical Corporation

April 12 Glaukos Corp:

* Glaukos Corp-pursuant to terms of purchase agreement with Dose Medical Corporation, amended certain amended and restated transition services agreement

* Glaukos Corp-amended agreement dated as of June 30, 2015 to extend term to June 30, 2021 Source text:(bit.ly/2p9Adam) Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐