公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 13日 星期四

BRIEF-Glaukos Corp says international study shows two Glaukos istent trabecular micro-bypass stents and one topical medication deliver sustained IOP reduction

April 13 Glaukos Corp

* Glaukos Corp says international study shows two glaukos istent trabecular micro-bypass stents and one topical medication deliver sustained IOP reduction

* Safety profile was favorable with no intraoperative or device-related adverse events reported Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
