版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 2日 星期四 05:40 BJT

BRIEF-Glaukos qtrly earnings per share $0.00

March 2 Glaukos Corp

* Qtrly net sales $33.2 million versus $20.3 million

* Provided 2017 net sales guidance of $160 million to $165 million

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.00

* Fy2017 revenue view $147.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.00, revenue view $29.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐