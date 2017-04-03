BRIEF-GlaxoSmithKline files for debt shelf of up to $10 bln - SEC Filing

BRIEF-Virtu Financial to offer senior secured second lien notes
* Virtu financial, inc. Announces proposed senior secured second lien notes offering
April 3 GlaxoSmithKline Plc
* Files for debt shelf of up to $10 billion - SEC Filing
* GlaxoSmithKline - The debt securities will be issued by co or through one of its finance subsidiaries Source text: [bit.ly/2oCKaNv] Further company coverage:
* Virtu financial, inc. Announces proposed senior secured second lien notes offering
* Blucora Inc says on may 22, 2017, company and most of its direct and indirect domestic subsidiaries entered into a credit agreement
* Scorpio tankers inc. Announces merger agreement with navig8 product tankers inc. And the launch of a concurrent public offering of common shares