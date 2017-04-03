版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 4日 星期二 05:45 BJT

BRIEF-GlaxoSmithKline files for debt shelf of up to $10 bln - SEC Filing

April 3 GlaxoSmithKline Plc

* Files for debt shelf of up to $10 billion - SEC Filing

* GlaxoSmithKline - The debt securities will be issued by co or through one of its finance subsidiaries Source text: [bit.ly/2oCKaNv] Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐