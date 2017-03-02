BRIEF-GlaxoSmithKline says for results positive in asthma study

March 2 GlaxoSmithKline Plc:
* Feb. 23 2017 positive results for Relvar Ellipta lung
function study in patients with well-controlled asthma positive
headline results from a non-inferiority lung function study read
more
* Positive headline results from a non-inferiority lung
function study
* Results demonstrated statistically significant differences
in favour of ics/laba combinations to FP (p<0.001).
* Incidences of on-treatment serious adverse events and
adverse events of special interest were consistent with known
safety profile of ff/vi
* Intends to submit this data to European Medicines Agency
(EMA)
* Gsk - study showed well-controlled asthma patients able to
switch to once-daily relvar ellipta combination without
compromising lung function
* Gsk now intends to submit this data to european medicines
agency
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom)