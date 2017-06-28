版本:
BRIEF-Glaxosmithkline says US regulatory submission for mepolizumab in EGPA

June 28 Glaxosmithkline Plc:

* Announces US filing for mepo in EGPA

* Submission of a supplemental biologics license application (SBLA) to United States Food and Drug Administration

* Filing seeks approval of mepolizumab as an add-on therapy to corticosteroids for treatment of adult patients with eosinophilic granulomatosis with polyangiitis

* Regulatory filings in other countries are planned during course of 2017 and 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
