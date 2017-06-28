BRIEF-Glaxosmithkline says US regulatory submission for mepolizumab in EGPA

PRESS DIGEST- Canada- June 29
June 29 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
June 28 Glaxosmithkline Plc:
* Announces US filing for mepo in EGPA
* Submission of a supplemental biologics license application (SBLA) to United States Food and Drug Administration
* Filing seeks approval of mepolizumab as an add-on therapy to corticosteroids for treatment of adult patients with eosinophilic granulomatosis with polyangiitis
* Regulatory filings in other countries are planned during course of 2017 and 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
June 29 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Home Capital announces receipt of TSX conditional listing approval for initial equity investment by Berkshire Hathaway
* Home capital provides update on Q2 2017 expenses and GIC deposit inflows