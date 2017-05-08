版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 8日 星期一 22:27 BJT

BRIEF-GLEN BURNIE BANCORP Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.11

May 8 Glen Burnie Bancorp

* GLEN BURNIE BANCORP ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2017 RESULTS

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.11

* GLEN BURNIE BANCORP - NET INTEREST INCOME FOR THREE-MONTH PERIOD ENDED MARCH 31, 2017 TOTALED $2.8 MILLION, UNCHANGED FROM $2.8 MILLION FOR SAME PERIOD IN 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐