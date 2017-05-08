BRIEF-GLEN BURNIE BANCORP Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.11

BRIEF-Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp Q2 dividend of $0.31 per share
* Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation declares second quarter dividend of $0.31 per share
May 8 Glen Burnie Bancorp
* GLEN BURNIE BANCORP ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2017 RESULTS
* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.11
* GLEN BURNIE BANCORP - NET INTEREST INCOME FOR THREE-MONTH PERIOD ENDED MARCH 31, 2017 TOTALED $2.8 MILLION, UNCHANGED FROM $2.8 MILLION FOR SAME PERIOD IN 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* FedEx Corp. Reports record fourth quarter and full-year earnings
June 20 FedEx Corp reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit, as the package delivery company benefited from its TNT Express acquisition and higher sales across its express, ground and freight business units.